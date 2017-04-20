Athletics: Relegated Sheffield in Spinkhill tournament

The opening round of the UK Youth Development League takes place on Saturday with local clubs in action in the Northern section for the lower age groups (under 15 and under 13).

City of Sheffield and Dearne, along with Chesterfield, were relegated from Premier 1 at the end of last season.

Now they take their place in Premier 2 along with Crewe, Harrogate, Middlesbrough and Wirral.

Chesterfield host the fixture at Spinkhill.

Doncaster, Hallamshire and Rotherham compete in Division East 1 along with City of York, Kingston upon Hull and Scarborough.Their match is at Doncaster.

Meanwhile, top-tier athletes are preparing for the British Athletics Team Trials, hoping to secure their place in the World Championships squad. The build up takes place in Birmingham July 1 and 2.