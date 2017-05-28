Athletics: Sheffield runner James Gormley takes 5000m victory in Manchester

In the British Milers Club meeting at Manchester on Saturday, junior athlete James Gormley (City of Sheffield and Dearne) had a fine run to win the B 5000 metres against senior opposition.

It was Gormley’s first 5000 metres on the track and he recorded an excellent time on his debut, 14:21.97.

There was a personal best for Hallamshire’s under 17 athlete Saskia Huxham, runner up in her 800 metres in 2:11.17.

In the England Combined Events Championships at Bedford over the weekend, Doncaster’s Lucy Chappell finished eighth in the women’s heptathlon with a score of 4634. She was one ahead of Suzzanne Palmer (City of Sheffield and Dearne) who was well placed going into the final event, the 800 metres, until injury struck.

World attention for the combined events centered on Godzis, Austria where Olympic heptathlon champion Nafissatou Thiam (Belgium) beat her previous best with 7013 points. After four events heir apparent to Jessica Ennis-Hill, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, was leading. She faded to fourth with a personal best of 6691. Ennis-Hill’s best is 6955.