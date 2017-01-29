Basketball: Atiba Lyons hails patient Sheffield Sharks after BBL win over Manchester Giants

DBL Sharks Sheffield head coach Atiba Lyons was full of praise after his side bounced back from consecutive defeats to beat Manchester Giants at the English Institute of Sport Sheffield on Friday night.

Despite an 87-64 triumph against the side currently lying bottom of the British Basketball League Championship table, the Sharks didn’t have it all their own way, and Lyons was pleased with how his players weathered the Manchester storm.

“It was a tricky game,” said Lyons. “You see the final score and think it was easy, but there were times in that third quarter when they could have crept back in.

“They hit two big threes and turned us over, but we showed good composure to settle down.

“It’s just a case of weathering it when teams have a good run. At times we were rushing the offense a little bit so we just had to slow down a little.

“I think we did well in some of those runs not chasing big shots and rushing the offense, we just took our time a little bit more.”

Captain Mike Tuck was also pleased with the strong defensive performance.

“We played pretty good defense for most of the game,” said Tuck. “We held them to one shot, and then we’d get the rebound and go and convert down the other end.

“We held them to 64 points and anything under 70/60 points is a good job on the defensive side, and then we had guys like Rashawn Rembert, who was on fire from the three-point line.”

“It was just daggers every time he was hitting them, so it was a great job from our guys.”