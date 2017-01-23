Amir Khan’s team puts paid to Kell Brook battle

Kell Brook’s frustrating wait to trade leather with Amir Khan isn’t going to end any time soon.

Despite weeks of talks, the grudge pair have failed to agree terms and will seek alternative opponents.

Brook’s promoter Eddie Hearn said: ““We feel this fight is easy to make with a straight 50-50 split, but Khan’s team felt Kell didn’t deserve anywhere near 50-50.”

“I think Amir wants a warm-up fight before Kell, but certainly it looks like this fight is dead until later in the year.”

The delay over Brook v Khan is similar to the much-vaunted Ricky Hatton v Junior Witter contest...and that never happened.

American Errol Spence Jr wants at shot at Brook’s IBF welterweight belt and is prepared to travel to the UK.

But it seems that is not a fight that is not sparking the Sheffield champion’s imagination.

“I know I have a mandatory with Errol Spence. He’s a very talented fighter but not really heard of in the UK or even America, but we all know he can fight. It’s hard to get up for guys like this, because he doesn’t have the name yet. I want the big money fights if I’m going to make 147 pounds,” Brook told ESPN. “I want fellow Brit Amir Khan. I come to America and everyone here tells me they want to see that fight. Can you imagine what it’s like in Britain? The demand for that fight is so great. I don’t want to let it slip through my fingers. I wouldn’t be happy if I ended my career and let that slip through my fingers. I need them big fights to get up for.”

