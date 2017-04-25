Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko: who wins? Boxing experts decide

The prospect of Saturday’s clash between 6ft 6ins giants Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua at Wembley has fight fans chomping at the bit.

Britain’s Joshua, who became the IBF champion last year, is unbeaten in 18 bouts and will box 41-year-old Klitschko, who has not fought since his loss to Tyson Fury, in Germany in 2015.

The WBA, IBF and IBO World heavyweight titles are on the line and will be watched by millions all over the globe. We asked local experts who will win - and whether AJ will go on to become a global all-time great.

Kell Brook

I’ve been in two minds about this - AJ is young and inexperienced at this level but one hell of a big puncher - he has the tools to KO Klitschko. Klitschko will have a different mind-set after the Fury fight, he will come in and use his know-how.

But if AJ wins, then there will be nobody about that can hold a candle to him, including Deontay Wilder. Both men will be super-ready but I lean towards Anthony, he could just blow him away.

Clinton Woods

It will be Joshua for me. He is young, fresh, fast, hits hard and has got the home crowd behind him. Klitschko is well past his best, was terrible against Fury. I can’t remember Fury being called an all-time great after he beat Klitschko, so why Joshua?

Stefy Bull

Being on home soil is a major factor, AJ’s full of self belief. Klitschko’s inactivity will play a key role and obviously his age. AJ will become possibly the biggest star ever in British boxing and could become an all time great.

Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium

He’s the full package. Women want to sleep with him and men want to be him. Iconic with the wow factor.

Jon ‘Buster’ Keeton

Klitscho might have too much experience. Joshua has been fast-tracked but has got the power to KO anyone but that power alone can’t win you every fight.

Sam O’maison

Anthony Joshua (left) in action against Dominic Breazeale during their IBF World Heavyweight Championship bout at the O2 Arena, London.

Joshua is young, strong and hungry. He’s got that extra gear where Klitschko fails on that. He reminds me of a young Frank Bruno.

Sam Sheedy

Klitschko for me, he will show his experience and be relaxed in there. The hype and occasion could get to Joshua, going in with a man similar physical stature to himself...he’s never been in with someone like this.

I don’t think Joshua will be an all time great at all. He’s very good but not a great.

He’ll be an all time great Public Relations experiment.

Amer Khan

Anthony Joshua celebrates after beating Eric Molina

AJ has home advantage. He’s boxing an old Klitschko who has been inactive and exposed by Fury who broke him down mentally - he’s there for the taking. AJ conducts himself professionally in and out of the ring and has a flawless record.

AJ has a future legend written all over him; a real grandma favourite. I’d like to see him box Deontay Wilder.

John Fewkes

Joshua has got him at the right time. Klitschko has been way too inactive. Even the greatest fighters get old so I think Joshua stops him. It’s very hard for any fighter to be an all time great these day because boxing just isn’t what it used to be.

There is too much money and politics involved. There are no Leonards, Haglers, Alis and Fraziers around.

If Joshua beats any of the heavyweights champions out there it won’t put him on that pedestal because there just not a good enough standard.

Adam Etches

Joshua will KO him early. He is young, hungry an ever-improving. It is up to Joshua how far he can go; he has the skill, size and power to go all the way. But this is heavyweight boxing, so anything can happen,

Mick Otter

Joshua could spring a surprise despite being a relative professional novice. All time great? He has the potential but time will tell.

Dennis Hobson

I fancy Klitschko on experience. Not sure about all time great but he’s already achieved and made history, all be it in a weak market.

Andy Marlow

If Joshua boxes pro-actively, he could stop Klitschko within four rounds. Joshua could be a modern ‘great’ but the current heavyweight scene is pretty poor.

Hopefully he will have a good test against Klitschko and then Wilder then possibly a return to the ring for Fury could also be big fights for Joshua.

Lee Connelly

Klitschko’s experience and will-power to be champion again might be too much for Joshua.

Joshua seems to be the total package but for me seems to be missing something.

I don’t think he will be an all time great, but I could be wrong.

I want to see who the best heavyweight in the world is right now and this fight could show us that.