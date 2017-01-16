Atif will face unbeaten foe in TV duel

Ingle-gym super lightweight Atif Shafiq will try and wreck the undefeated record of a Kazakh prospect on Saturday.

The Rotherham fighter, who has come back from a fractured wrist to re-start his career, will face Andreas Maier, who is based in Germany.

Maier is 32 but only started his career 13 months ago, beating all before him in a five-match winning streak.

All but one of his fights have been stoppages...but all against opponents with losing records.

He will find Shafiq a much bigger threat, when the two square off at the Guild Hall, Preston, on a Poxon Sports show.

The 23-year-old South Yorkshireman is fast and sharp, has only lost once in 17 outings and is ranked as number seven in Europe by the WBU.

His recent training schedule has included sparring with Gavin McDonnell, WBC super bantamweight title contender.

The contest is being screened on ITV 4.

Meanwhile, Sheffield’s top amateur prospect Dalton Smith is continuing to broaden his experience and his brand.

This month he learned he had been moved up to the Great Britain podium team so that he will now train full time Monday to Thursday.

He is now in America, attending a two weeks training camp.

