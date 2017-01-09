Big bill of boxing for Sheffield fight fans

Sam Sheedy’s promotional team say they are planning a night to remember for Sheffield’s boxing fans on March 18.

Kell Brook has cornered the market on big boxing matches in the city over recent years, mostly at the Arena.

But co-promoter AJ Hobson says the smaller surrounds of Ponds Forge Centre will be packed to the rafters when Sheedy competes with Nigerian fighter Abolaji Rashee for the Commonwealth middleweight title.

“We will try to sell every one of the 2,000 seats and are hoping for TV support from Channel 5/Spike - we are having a meeting with them in the next few days” he said.

“Rasheed was Nigerian and West African champion and will be coming to win.

“It will be a great night for Sheffield with 10 local fighters on the card.

These are likely to include the likes of Liam Cameron, Sam O’maison, Joss Paul, Tommy Frank, Ramzy Nassa, Nicolie Campbell and Scott Westgarth.

Hobson said the time was right for Sheedy, who lost on a split decision to Tommy Langford for the British title in November.

“Sam has come on hugely since a change in his training (regime) it has really maximised his performances in fights and he showed how fit he was at the end of the 12 rounds with Langford - who was famed for his fitness yet could barely walk at the end of the fight.

“Sam is levels above the local competition at middleweight and I genuinely believe he has the skill-set and class to win this and get on to the world stage. He is now showing what he is capable of, but there is more to come from him.

“He is on the right path and a win in this fight will be something we can definitely build on.”