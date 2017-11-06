Bill Joe Saunders is backed for a KO win, by Sheffield gym

Sheffield’s Ingle gym is backing Billy Joe Saunders to make an explosive statement in the third defence of his WBO world middleweight title.

Wincobank-trained Saunders, 28, faces David Lemieux, in Canada on December 16 and is thriving under Dominic Ingle’s stewardship, according to another trainer at the gym, Amer Khan.

“In sparring he’s like Kell Brook, very competitive” said Khan.

“Billy Joe has got the ‘kill me to beat me’ attitude.

“He’s got a lion heart, can fight, has got great southpaw skills and can whack with both hands.

“Dom has got sports scientists involved for this camp and the dietician Gregg Marriott is on board for this fight.

“Dom has masterminded some tactics which will surprise everyone for this fight” added Khan.

“Billy Joe is flying in the gym, he is a real grafter and always puts the work in leaving no stone unturned and I can see him boxing his head off.

“You look at Chris Eubank Jr and how well he is doing yet Billy Joe stood him on his head (2014) which shows you the elite level he is boxing at.

“He thrives under pressure.

“And I can see him actually stopping Lemieux as he will be surprised at how hard Billy Joe is hitting at the moment.”

Khan says Saunders has a “fantastic personality.”

“He is colourful and charming. He seems to have this magnetism about him.

“Only last week I was in Meadowhall with him and we got approached by a member of the public who asked if he was movie star - it’s just crazy!

