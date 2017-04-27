Boxing: African warrior predicts KO win over Sheffield’s Sam Sheedy

Abolaji Rasheed says he will put Sam Sheedy on his back in five rounds tomorrow night.

The confident Nigerian says he is coming to Sheffield to win the middleweight Commonwealth title at Bramall Lane, home soil for Sheedy.

Sam Sheedy and trainer Glyn Rhodes

Rasheed is not fazed by the challenge.

“He (Sheedy) is a good man but I believe I am going to knock him down” he said. “I am not scared of any boxer, I am going to drop him in round five. I am bringing the belt home.”

Rasheed, the “Afonja Warrior” who turned pro less than four years ago, added: “I have promised the country I am bringing the belt home. I want to be world champion.

“I promise I am going to knock the guy down.”

Sheedy’s promoter Dennis Hobson believes his man’s eight year experience and ringcraft will be a huge advantage, though. “Sam’s got that championship experience and knows how to strategise over a 12-round contest” he said.

“Sam’s ready to go now and take on world class fighters, he needs to get the win against Rasheed, and then we’ll move onto the world scene. I think Sam can stop Rasheed because he’s got the bit between his teeth and wants to make a statement. Hopefully he does, but the Nigerian is not going to fall over and he’ll be thinking about his future and career too. If I was a betting man, I’d think Sam could get the stoppage.”

Meanwhile, talks are at an advanced stage for an Adam Etches v Lewis Taylor local middleweight derby, later this year.

The two are former school mates from Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School.

