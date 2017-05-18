Boxing: Big Sheffield title fight set for July

An explosive all-Sheffield title derby has been organised 54 days after Kell Brook’s defence of his world title.

While much of the local fight community’s attention is on Brook v Errol Spence at Bramall Lane on May 27, another city venue is expected to sell out for Sam Sheedy v Liam Cameron.

Cameron, normally a super middleweight, is challenging for Sheedy’s middleweight Commonwealth strap on July 22 at Ponds Forge. It will be the third time since 2015 that Cameron has boxed for the Commonwealth belt, but before it’s been at 12 stone.

Now he is preparing to boil down to 11 st 6 lbs for the Manor Park for Wisewood match-up.

“This is my best chance ever” said Cameron, who has been revitalised since his 12-round combat with Zac Dunn in Australia, last year.

“Sam’s camp believe I am going to struggle with my weight but I’ve had a plan to drop to middleweight for months, I am 12 stone 10 pnds at the minute and in great shape. I am being helped by a nutritionist from Hallam University - it is the best move I have done getting help from him.”

Sam Sheedy after his April victory

Cameron has had to starve himself in the past but expects the advice to make things easier, now. He is up against another Sheffielder who has been walking on air since landing the title by beating Abolaji Rasheed at Bramall Lane in April.

Sheedy, aged 29, is a skilled and unpredictable boxer, who showed he can take a punch against an African opponent who was a bigger threat than expected. But Cameron, 26, said: “I love southpaws, they walk in to my best shot, my left hook.”

Sheffield fans have been crying out for a good middleweight title scrap for some time - now they will have it.

In the wake of the Brook-Spence showdown, it’s another mouth-watering collision with local pride as well as an established international title on the line.

Both men have lost matches - Cameron is won 19, lost five and Sheedy is won 18 lost two.

Meanwhile, Sheffield featherweight Razaq Najib is planning to take Samir Mouneimne at Doncaster Dome for the vacant English featherweight title, on July 1.