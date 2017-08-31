Boxing comment: Sheffield’s Kell Brook deserves time to make the right decision

Kell Brook’s decision to attend a hot-weather training camp with other Ingle boxers might well fuel rumours that he has returned to the sport.

But such assumptions would be premature.

Brook went through some dark times after losing his IBF world welterweight crowd to American Errol Spence Jr at Bramall Lane.

And, now he is financially secure, the real question is whether he can find the drive in himself to start all over again.

Kell is keeping his counsel on the matter.

But, surrounded by pals like Kid Galahad, Adam Etches and Billy Joe Saunders, at their tight-knit training base in Fuerteventura, if he doesn’t feel the buzz there, he will not find it anywhere.

Kell Brook and pals - including Naseem Hamed

Brook’s Sheffield fans would love to see him mount an assault on the light middleweight division. He might find it an attractive option to take out an American champion, like Jarrett Hurd, Jermell Charlo or Demetrius Andrade as partial revenge for the Spence loss, one which might have rocked his confidence and certainly shattered his eye-socket.

Key factors in his eventual decision will be his family - who only want the best for him. Then he will doubtless be influenced by his trainer Dominic Ingle and the gym-mates who he have always been there for him and are currently slugging it out under the sunshine of the Spanish island.

Strangely, the relative new-boy Saunders could play a role. The 28-year-old southpaw from Welwyn Garden City, is preparing for his second defence of his WBO World Middleweight title.

Brook knows what that’s like - he defended his IBF strap three times before having to forfeit it. But camps and general preparation for such events are life-defining chapters.

And at 31, Brook may just decide to give it another shot. Personally, after reporting on Kell for a decade, I have only one wish regarding his ultimate decision...that he takes the right one for him and his family.