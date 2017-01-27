Boxing: Ingles hit back after ITV4 criticism of their Sheffield gym by David Price

Dominic Ingle has hit back after heavyweight puncher David Price publicly blamed the famous Sheffield gym for one of their own boxer’s defeats.

Atif Shafiq was decked by a savage right hand from Kazakh banger Andreas Maier on an ITV4 bill, last weekend.

Price, who was a pundit on the broadcast, said: “The so-called Ingle style of fighting might not have done any favours there - they do fight a little bit unorthodox,

chin in the air, leaning back and that resulted in a stoppage defeat for him.”

But Ingle poured scorn on Price, who himself has been KO’d three times.

“People talk continually about our style of boxing without really knowing much about it. A lot of what is said is rubbish” said Shafiq’s trainer.

Britain's David Price, right and Hungary's Istvan Ruzsinszky

“There is more to defensive boxing than holding your hands up, there is head and feet movement for a start.

“Our boxing style would be better compared to Floyd Mayweather style; hitting without getting hit.

“David Price is a nice fellow but probably doesn’t know much about us and recited what he has heard somewhere else. He’d probably never even heard of Atif before.

“And he has been KO’d a few times himself...even though he has his hands up.”

Atif Shafiq v Cesar Abdon 14/11/14

Ingle pointed out Shafiq’s defeat followed an extended period out of the ring, due to injury.

“He’d been out 13 months; I probably should have slapped him in the face to make him realise he was back in the ring. You can do sparring and training but if you have been out for a while you can forget the basics.

“In football they say that you are at your most likely to concede when you’ve just scored while in boxing the golden rule is to be completely focused and pay

attention in the first minute. I’d said to him this guy is going to come out swinging bombs but Atif wasn’t paying attention.

“He forgot the basics of keeping his mind on the first few seconds of a fight. He didn’t see it coming and got caught.

“Then he probably got up too quick, he should have taken a knee. He is young and disappointed. But as he gets older he will learn to avoid mistakes like that” said

Ingle.

FACTSPOT

David Price, who is handled by Rotherham trainer/manager Dave Coldwell, is said to have put IBF champion Anthony Joshua on his back in sparring.

Coldwell has worked on bringing more aggression out of the 6ft 8ins heavyweight saying: “I’ve always said he’s too nice, too amiable, too soft. He’s like the Big

Friendly Giant. I’ve told him he needs to get that dog in him, get that devil in him.”

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the fight scene