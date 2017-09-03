Boxing: Maximum joy for Hughes and Curtis Woodhouse completes comeback

Maxi Hughes’ dogged pursuit of boxing titles ended in joy on Saturday.

The Rossington super featherweight, 27, succeeded in his attempt to win the vacant Central Area title at Doncaster Dome, beating Liverpool’s Ryan Moorhead.

Hughes had previously come up short trying to win the Central Area Lightweight(2013) WBC International(2015) and the British titles (March this year.)

Moorhead, beaten once in 10 previous fights, never had an answer to the South Yorkshireman’s punishing tactics. ‘Maximus’ (previously W16 L3 D2) occasionally wobbled the Scouser with accurate head-shots.

Moorhead tried to take the initiative but Hughes has a smart boxing brain and countered efficiently and comfortably took the belt.

The Stefy Bull promotion saw the return to action of former Sheffield United footballer Curtis Woodhouse, whose boxing career had been put on hold since losing his British Super Lightweight Title to Willie Lomond in 2014. He outpointed Lithuanian Arvydas Trizno, who had walked into the six-rounder with a W25 L67 D3 CV.

Curtis Woodhouse

Afterwards he said on social media: “I talk tough and give it the big one but 45 mins before the fight I was a bag of nerves! I’ve never been so scared in my life and that’s the truth.

“I had so many questions running through my mind, have I still got it? Do I still really want it? It’s ok chatting **** on social media being the big man but you have to walk the walk at some point and I forgot how nerve wrecking this game was.

“Well after over 3 years I went back to the well and found I still had something left. I wasn’t at my very best but in spots I boxed well and controlled my opponent” said the ex Blade (W23 L7 D0.)

There were wins all round for the home fighters.

Doncaster’s Tom Bell gave an authoratative display in outpointing his Latvian opponent Dimitrij Gutmams.

Super featherweight Jordan Gill, who recently left the Ingle gym for Dave Coldwell’s stable, recorded his 17th straight win, beating Jordan Ellison.

Doncaster featherweight Jason Cunningham recorded his 23rd win, beating Jay Carney.

There were also a win for Sheffield super lightweight Anthony Tomlinson, over journeyman Simas Volosinas.

Dronfield super middleweight Lewis Taylor had to pull out of the show after suffering a calf injury.

*Meanwhile, Amir Khan, who says he is awaiting a date for a return to the ring, has publicly declared his latest seemingly-unworkable demands before he’d consider a match with Sheffield’s Kell Brook.

He would be willing to consider an eventual fight on the condition Brook is not working with existing promoter Eddie Hearn, but only after he has again won a world title and pursued rematches with Lamont Peterson and Danny Garcia.

“The only way I would take that fight is if he left Eddie Hearn. I just don’t like Eddie Hearn, he’s very disrespectful and he’s never come clear with me.

“Eddie Hearn said to me he knows I’d beat Kell Brook; there are levels in boxing. I don’t really rate Kell Brook. I could take that fight and beat him but why should I give him the opportunity when he just talks trash all the time?”