Boxing: Sheffield Wednesday fan wants to fight Unitedite at Bramall Lane

A Sheffield Wednesday-loving boxer says he’d love to parade his football colours...at Bramall Lane.

And there would be little more Tommy Chadburn would like than to tangle with local rival and Blades’ supporter Tommy Frank.

Chadburn, from Conisbrough, says there is bad blood between him and the Sheffield Boxing Centre fighter.

Asked by a website interviewer whether Tommy Frank was a rival he replied: “He’s a United fan, isn’t he?”

Showing off an Owls tattoo on his right arm, he said: “I’d love to box at Bramall Lane.

“Come out to ‘High Ho Silver Lining,’ with a Wednesday flag behind me, a pair of Wednesday shorts on. That would do me very nicely. We’re all Wednesday, aren’t we?”

Chadburn, 25, said he was “fed up of hearing” Frank’s name - the unbeaten Sheffielder chalked up his fourth win, at Ponds Forge last Saturday.

“He is saying things behind my back” claimed Chadburn. “I am hearing little digs and what have you.

“But if he wants to fight, come to bantamweight and I am sure we can make that fight quite comfortably.

“I would knock him out. He hasn’t got the b*lls or the heart like I have to go 10 rounds. Simple as that, he wouldn’t want to fight with me over 10 rounds” he told BWTM Sports Channel.

Tommy Frank at Bramall Lane

Chadburn claimed Frank had previously implied he was far above the Doncaster man’s level.

“He is a good amateur but he is not a professional fighter yet.

“At the end of the day, let’s get it on!

“I am boxing October 6, so any time after that, I will be ready. He is a good boxer but he can’t hurt me, there isn’t a chance in this world of him stopping me. Let it happen, if he wants it...come and get it.”

Tommy Chadburn

Frank’s trainer Glyn Rhodes was quick to accept the challenge.

“Tommy isn’t daft enough to get drawn into a shouting match on social media, he does his talking in the ring.

“Perhaps Tommy (Chadburn) is doing what Curtis Woodhouse used to be good at - having a pop at people on social media to try and get them to fight.

“Ofcourse our Tommy would fight him, it would be a good local derby, and good learning fights for both of them.

“Tommy boxed really well against Georgi Andonov last weekend, it was a very mature performance.

“He got his first cut after a clash of heads but didn’t panic and got the win, again.”

