Coma-joke fighter is blasted by boxing bosses - but free to get back in the ring

Sheffield’s Tyan Booth has been ‘severely reprimanded’ by the British Boxing Board of Control for a tasteless remark on social media.

The Ingle man suggested gym-mate and world champion Billy Joe Saunders had enough power to put Chris Eubank Jr “in a coma.”

Booth apologised was “given words of advice regarding his future conduct.”

The BBBC said: “He readily accepted that the posts were inappropriate and stated that it would not happen again.

“The matter is concluded and he is able to continue his career.”

The middleweight has a quirky sense of humour - and has continued to exhibit it on Twitter.

Tyan Booth and Billy Joe Saunders at the Ingle gym in Wincobank

Recently, though, he send positives wishes via the web to Barnsley fighter Lee Noble, who is fighting a battle against cancer, for a second time.

Nottingham-born Booth, 34, has boxed twice this year.

He has a won 12, lost 11, drawn five record.

His last win in June was his first victory in a dozen outings.

