Coma-joke fighter is blasted by boxing bosses - but free to get back in the ring

Sheffield’s Tyan Booth has been ‘severely reprimanded’ by the British Boxing Board of Control for a tasteless remark on social media.
The Ingle man suggested gym-mate and world champion Billy Joe Saunders had enough power to put Chris Eubank Jr “in a coma.”
Booth apologised was “given words of advice regarding his future conduct.”
The BBBC said: “He readily accepted that the posts were inappropriate and stated that it would not happen again.
“The matter is concluded and he is able to continue his career.”
The middleweight has a quirky sense of humour - and has continued to exhibit it on Twitter.
Recently, though, he send positives wishes via the web to Barnsley fighter Lee Noble, who is fighting a battle against cancer, for a second time.
Nottingham-born Booth, 34, has boxed twice this year.
He has a won 12, lost 11, drawn five record.
His last win in June was his first victory in a dozen outings.
