Crafty Amir Khan shares his ring with Kell Brook’s opponent

Kell Brook has shrugged off opponent Eroll Spence Jr’s decision to train at domestic rival Amir Khan’s gym - a tactic possibly intended to get under the Sheffield world champion’s skin.

Brook has been trying to lure Khan into the ring for years, with no luck.

Now the Bolton boxer has opened the doors of his gym to Spence, who will try and take the IBF belt home with him after their duel at Bramall Lane on May 27.

Brook is finalising preparations for the fourth defence of his crown in Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands and says that there is nothing that the challenger can do to prevent him cementing his spot as the number one welterweight in the world at the home of Sheffield United.

“That’s Amir Khan through and through,” said Brook. “He would love to see me lose this fight so he doesn’t have to fight me but that’s not going to happen.

“He can lend Errol his gym but he can’t save him on May 27 and the only thing on my mind is the fight.

“The fans know what I’m about. I’ve gone from moving up to middleweight to fight Gennady Golovkin to coming back down to face one of the most dangerous welterweights out there. All I want to do is give the fans what they want – that’s what they deserve.”

Brook’s clash with Spence tops a huge night of action in the steel city where George Groves faces Fedor Chudinov for the vacant WBA World Super-Middleweight title.

Popular Dronfield super middle weight Lewis Taylor meets Jamie Cox meets for the WBA Inter-Continental title on his Matchroom Boxing debut.

Thirty year old Cox, from Swindon, has a perfect 21-win record, although he has only boxed once since 2015. He has 12 K0s on his record. This is precisely the type of high-profile fight the Derbyshire man has been chasing.

Meanwhile Doncaster’s Dave Allen takes on with Lenroy Thomas for the vacant Commonwealth heavyweight title.