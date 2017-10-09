Dennis Hobson column: Sheedy v Cameron is now a 50-50 classic Sheffield derby

You’ve previously backed Sam Sheedy to beat Liam Cameron, suggesting his champion’s credentials could swing it. Conversely, what would Liam have to do to win?

Friday is a genuine 50-50 fight. Liam has been over to Australia, in the lion’s den to fight Zac Dunn. He’s back down to middleweight and what Liam has to do to win is up his work rate. Sam’s a nuisance and has all the tools. But Liam has the pedigree, he’s been ABA champion, is strong and has a great chin, but his work rate has let him down. It’s down to whoever can impose themselves on the night. Both are from Sheffield, and it’s a brilliant match up.

How many do you expect to be on the completed undercard - and do you expect a sell out?

I think we can get a sellout, we’re not that far away now. There should be about seven fights on the undercard, and it’s a great bill. It’s the first TV show we’ll be doing on Freesports TV, so that’s great exposure, but there’s nothing like going to a show, especially a derby fight with a meaningful title. I can’t remember the last time that happened, maybe when Ryan Rhodes fought ‘Silky’ Jones, and that was a cracker while it lasted.

Dave Coldwell was runner up in the Boxing News trainer of the year award - how significant a character is he on the national stage?

I’ve built fighters from scratch, and Dave has done things his way. Some of the kids that he’s got...it’s me that’s made them! Bob’s being a bit mischievous with this question; Dave has done what he’s done, but as regards a trainer – do me a favour. Train someone from scratch like I did with Clinton Woods, that’s when you’ve guided someone all the way.

If you were promoting Barry Awad, what would you be doing now to guarantee him a shot at the world title?

I’d get my magic wand out like I did with fighters like Clinton Woods, Jamie McDonnell, Stuart Hall, Martin Ward. Create a bit of magic! Kid Galahad has all the credentials. I wish him well. But I know what I can do with fighters; my track record speaks for itself.

What did you make of the Billy Joe Saunders’ defence?

Billy Joe is a real talent. If he does the job right and applies himself, he could be the best middleweight, and he could give GGG absolute nightmares!

It’s whether the Ingles can bring the best out of him, and hopefully they can.

