Dronfield boxer back to face Italian journeyman

Two years and four days will have elapsed by the time Rod Smith climbs back into the boxing ring tomorrow.

The Dronfield middleweight has taken a break from the sport, but is back against Italian-born Victor Edagha at the North Notts Community Arena, Worksop.

On paper, the four-rounder should not be too taxing. Edagha has fought 24 times - but drawn once and lost the rest.

Smith, (W7 L1) went off the radar in 2015 after losing to Tom Doran, despite a promising career in which he took the scalp of current Commonwealth champion Liam Cameron.

Meanwhile, Rotherham super lightweight Atif Shafiq’s opponent for a show at Bramall Lane a week today has been named as Rhys Saunders, from Cardiff.

It will be Shafiq’s second fight back after being stopped in the first round by Andreas Maier in January.

Sam O’maison, on the same event, will face Lithuanian Edvinas Puplauskasin, the Sheffielder’s first outing since losing to Luca Giacon in an international super lightweight contest in Malaga in August.

And Sheffield’s Razaq Najib faces Devon’s Jamie Speight.