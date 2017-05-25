Early bird Andy hopes to kick off Kell Brook’s big night with a KO

Andy Townend has been called upon to carry his ruthless small hall performances on to the big stage at Bramall Lane.

Barnsley-based Townend will face Jon Kays for the vacant Commonwealth super featherweight title on Saturday.

Trainer Stefy Bull wants ‘The KO Kid’ to put in the type of performance that has excited crowds in Doncaster over the last six years.

“I’m hoping that Andy will show what everyone at the Dome has seen,” Bull said. “Whenever Andy gets in the ring, people expect a stoppage. He has that explosive power.

“He’s been showing some great form in the gym and in sparring so I’m confident. Andy has made the step up before when he stopped Craig Poxton in Sheffield but this is a big chance for him to really show what he’s all about.

“I don’t think the wider boxing public have seen what Andy is all about. This is a great opportunity for him.”

Bull knows Townend will not have it all his own way against 28-fight veteran Kays, from Manchester.

The 33-year-old has won 22 of his bouts. He was beaten twice by former British champion Gary Sykes and also lost out in 2011 to Liam Walsh who fought for a world title.

Bull said: “This is a good, experienced kid who has been a tough opponent for quality fighters at the weight.

“Andy is going to have to be switched on but I back him to come out on top. It’s looking like it’ll be the first televised fight at 6pm, which is good because it’s probably going to get colder as the night wears on.”

While he prepares Townend to be part of Saturday’s bill, headlined by Kell Brook’s IBF title defence, Bull is also putting the finishing touches to his own show.

Josh Wale will face Jamie Wilson for the vacant British bantamweight title at Doncaster Dome on July 1. Also on the bill, Rotherham’s Lee Appleyard will contest the English lightweight title with Steve Brogan and Doncaster’s Danny Slaney will face Richard Thomas for the Central Area super middleweight title. Gavin McDonnell will return to action, fresh from his defeat in a world title contest.