Errol Spence Jr back in the ring eight months after stopping Kell Brook

Kell Brook (left) and Errol Spence after their IBF Welterweight World Championship at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.
Errol Spence Jr, who took Kell Brook’s IBF welterweight crown in Sheffield in May, will defend it for the first time, on January 20 in Brooklyn, USA.

The 27-year-old Texan-based fighter, who stopped Brook at Bramall Lane after the home fighter suffered a broken eye socket injury, will face Lamont Petersen.

The Brook win was Spence’s only outing in 2017 - and one he described as a “legacy-defining fight.”

Brook, meanwhile, has announced he would be making a return to the ring in February.

*Brook Stablemate Atif Shafiq, who boxed on the undercard at the May show, returns to Bramall Lane on a five-fight bill on Friday, November 17.

Kyle Yousaf and Sam O’maison are also scheduled to compete, as are Razaq Najib and Loua Nassa.

