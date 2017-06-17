Exclusive: Big Sheffield derby boxing fight is OFF

The big Sheffield derby boxing match between Sam Sheedy and Liam Cameron is off.

The pair were scheduled to collide on Saturday July 22 at Ponds Forge Arena, to dispute Sheedy’s Commonwealth middleweight title belt.

But The Star understands that Sheedy has a rib problem.

And there has also been murmurings over discontent involving Sheedy’s terms and conditions, from a previous show.

It is a big blow for city fight fans.

Genuine local 50-50 derbies are a rarity.

Liam Cameron

And both middleweights are backed by a good following of fans.

After the successful Kell Brook v Errol Spence Jr spectacular at Bramall Lane, (in terms of the event, if not the result) Sheffield had an appetite for the clash of what amounted to Wisewood v Manor Park.

And Cameron is returning from an expensive hot weather training camp at Lanzarote to prepare for his Sheffield opponent.

Cameron says show promoter Dennis Hobson is working on a “Plan B.”

There is a chance though he could be pitched against Rotherham’s Nav Mansouri on the same Ponds Forge show.

That would partially make up for the disappointment.

An angry Cameron has blamed Sheedy for the pull-out and said: “I am very gutted as opponents are pulling out all time.

“I am still fighting on the show - fight news will be soon, we are after good opponent.

“Dennis is working on something for me.”

It is understood boxers on the expected city-centre undercard have been reassured the bill will go ahead.

Mansouri, ironically, has not boxed since outpointing the previously-unbeaten Sheedy at the Magna Centre, Rotherham, in April 2015.

He has suffered set-backs through injury in the past, but would be an attractive opponent for Cameron.

Sheedy will now recuperate from his injury and start anew in his hopes of defending his Commonwealth title and moving on to greater things.