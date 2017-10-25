Exclusive: Kell Brook’s decision on his future

Kell Brook has ended five months of uncertainty by telling The Star: “I will definitely fight again.”

There have been confusing signals over the destiny of Sheffield’s deposed welterweight world champion.

But in an exclusive interview with The Star, Brook insisted that while he is yet to decide what division to campaign in, he will be back in the ring in the New Year.

“I will be fighting again, but just not this year” he said.

“I have been having a really long time off and been coming back down to earth.

“I know I will have to push myself to get back in there but I still want to be a champion.

“As for which weight, I’m not 100% on that. It is well known how hard it is for me to get down to welterweight but if the right fight is there...”

That will be a jab made in the direction of Amir Khan, whom he has been trying to fight for years.

Weeks ago, Brook told The Star he had to find out if he could re-discover the ‘Eye of the Tiger.’

Asked now if he had, the 31-year-old replied that he accepted the sacrifices necessary adding: “I know I have much more to give.

Kell Brook (left) and Errol Spence after their IBF Welterweight World Championship at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

“I need to get back in the groove. In the last few months I have not always known what to do with myself - nobody telling me what to do and what to eat” said Brook, who lives in Dore.

“I have got a few quid and don’t have to work but I am always happy when I’m getting into shape.”

Brook, who lost his title to American Errol Spence Jr at Bramall Lane in May, added: “I am enjoying myself in the gym, I like getting a sweat on and having a craic with the lads.

“I want something to look forward to - thinks like having a cheat meal when I am dieting!”

