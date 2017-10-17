Exclusive: Shock for Sheffield boxing as former champ hangs up gloves

Sam Sheedy has quit the sport of boxing, just four days after losing his Commonwealth crown to fellow Sheffield fighter Liam Cameron.

But it wasn’t the fusillade of punches in round eight or the earlier body shots which prompted his retirement at 29.

He says he had already fallen out of love with the sport and had achieved a legacy he can always look back on fondly, as he heads for a new career training youngsters and professionals.

“Now it is a time to call it a day” the Glyn Rhodes’ middleweight told The Star, exclusively.

“I have been thinking about it for quite a while now.

“I won the Commonwealth title, I finally achieved a legacy in the sport after failing in the English title and the British title. I needed to gain something from the sport, I lost to Liam Cameron, credit to him, he beat me fair and square, it was an incredible fight, I am happy to have been a part of that fight. I am happy to have shared a ring with him.

“I am happy to have given him an opportunity for him to finally fulfil his potential as well.”

Sheedy said: “I am at peace with myself. I’m very happy about it, I feel a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. “I had my first fight at 12 years old.

“I’m now 29. I have had enough of fighting.”

The Pitsmoor family man insisted last Friday’s Ponds Forge defeat - which damaged his nose and led to hospital tests - had nothing to do with his decision. He said he wouldn’t have done anything differently than what he did in the fight, bearing his heart and soul. He would have quit even if he’d defended the belt. “Enough is enough, sometimes.”

