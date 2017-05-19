Gruelling trip will prepare Kell for victory

Kell Brook flies home from his “torture” camp in the Canary Islands on Sunday knowing every gruelling minute will have been worth it.

Sheffield’s IBF world champion is a veteran of many such pre-fight training and dieting regimes - but this one on Fuerteventura has been among the toughest.

He believes all the blood, sweat and tears will be justified when he takes on American welterweight Errol Spence Jr, at Bramall Lane.

Speaking from his Atlantic Ocean retreat, Brook told The Star: “Camp has gone really well. We work hard and, yes, it can feel like torture. But it is all going to be beneficial to me. I always push myself hard, I am self-motivated and try to beat past times and records (in specific training programmes.)”

In the ring, Brook has sparred with no fewer than three boxers who campaign at middle and super middleweight Jamie Cox (who fights Dronfield’s Lewis Taylor on the May 27 show) Craig Cunningham and John Ryder.

His choice of bigger sparring partners has raised eyebrows in some American quarters, some critics claiming he isn’t training with anyone remotely matching Spence.

Nothing left behind in training in Fuertaventura. Pic: Lawrence Lustig

But the Ecclesall father-of-two said: “To be honest, I have been knocking out light middeweights in sparring, they can’t really take the punishment. I need bigger guys who are durable and more experienced and can take what I give them.

“Jamie’s really big and strong and he’s unbeaten too. It’s been fantatic for us both to get ready together for this show. They are three handfuls, they came at me fresh wanting to put it on me. In this heat it is hard, but I know I am ready.”

Ingle gym-mates like Barry Awad and Atif Shafiq have been supportive in the camp build-up.

“It is important to have the support of the guys you see day in and day out. When we are not training we eat together, play crazy golf go on the beach, whatever. You have to keep your mind occupied, with the hard training, sparring and dieting.

“I have been through a few camps and there are times when I have to shut myself off because I have got a job in hand. I have been in a lot of fights and camps and you have to have something about you to handle it.”

Brook willingly took part in a doping test on Thursday visit.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency, one of three control bodies overseeing the Sheffield event, arrived in Fuerteventura to test him.

Brook tweeted a picture of himself completing the test along with the expression: ‘keeping it clean.’