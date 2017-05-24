Heavyweight boxers back Kell Brook to be in the pink after Sheffield city centre event

On the hottest day of the year, Kell Brook was, for once, put firmly in the shade.

Hundreds of fight fans and office workers mingled under the burning sun at Sheffield’s Peace Gardens to witness the “Special One” go through his paces in a makeshift ring, during a promotional event ahead of his IBF world title defence against Errol Spenc Jr, on Saturday.

Kell Brook training . PIC: LAWRENCE LUSTIG

But the event was stolen by a Doncaster man in pink - a very big man in fact.

Dave Allen, who boxes Jamaican southpaw Lenroy Thomas on Brook’s undercard at Bramall Lane, was eye-catching in pink hat, shirt and (far too tight) shorts.

“I’ve got to dress well to impress the fans” smiled the Conisbrough heavyweight.

Allen, who may now have to re-think his nickname of “White Rhino,” described fighting before 26,000 fans (there are only around 700 tickets left for the 11-fight show) as “just another day” - which might be something of a white lie.

He fancies his South Yorkshire mate to successfully defend his welterweight title.

“I think Kell will win if he’s done the weight right (boiled down to 147 pounds) he said. “But that’s always a big ‘if.’ I hope he wins it anyway.”

Another heavyweight Richard Towers, now living in Surrey, showed up at the city centre event - which was supervised by armed police security and sniffer dogs - to lend his support.

“Spence is the younger fighter, but Kell is the experienced man” said Towers.

“Kell is canny and will be focused on the job. He has got enough to do a number on Spence.”

Saturday’s show will also include three other Ingle fighters, some at varying stages of their careers: Atif Shafiq and Kyle Yousaf, who are both aged 23, and Nadeem Siddique, who will be 40 in October.

Brook is delighted they are in the spotlight after the support they have given him. He told The Star: “Having those boys on is absolutely great for the gym.

“Everybody has been training hard, including those who were running on a Fuertaventura beach for six or seven miles in the prime team heat of the afternoon. Everybody has been pushing each other and I’m sure it will come good for all of us.”

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the fight scene