Kell Brook, Billy Joe Saunders and Kid Galahad rally round cancer victim boxer

Ingle boxing stars including Kell Brook, Billy Joe Saunders, Danny Connor and Kid Galahad have rallied around gym-mate Lee Noble, visiting him in hospital where he’s battling leukaemia for a second time.

Noble, aged 30, said he is a “soldier” and will battle the disease.

Brook said: “Lee is a character in and out of the gym; he helped me for many of my fights as a sparring partner.

“He’s facing a tough battle and hopefully he can pull through.”

Saunders added: “I boxed Lee Noble in my fourth fight he it was big test for as he had boxed everyone, I could not afford to over look him, he gave me a tough night.”

Noble had been training in the gym the day before the news that cancer had spread to his brain.

Posting on Facebook the Barnsley former super middleweight said he had have “urgent chemotherapy.

“It has come as a big shock to me, to be honest.

“I have just got to get this chemo out of the way and hopefully it works and then have a stem cell transplant.

“I can handle it, I am a soldier. I will be laughing about this in 12 months time.

“God gives his battles to his strongest soldiers, remember that. I just have to stay positive.”

Noble had a 47 fight career, including bouts with the likes of Sheffield’s Dave Fidler, John Ryder, David Brophy and Brian Rose.

He stepped out of the professional ring three years ago last month.