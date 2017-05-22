Kell Brook is hungry - but only for a successful defence!

Sheffield’s Kell Brook is “nearly there” after months of carefully controlled dieting.

Asked about meeting the 147lbs maximum for Saturday’s welterweight clash at Bramall Lane with American Errol Spence Jr, he told The Star: “I am not far at all from that.

“I am not going to lie it is always hard to make the weight but I started losing weight early on in the camp, pushing hard to get the weight off me nice and early.

“I am definitely on schedule. I am in great shape.”

