Kell Brook plans spectacular thank-you to Sheffield fight fans

Kell Brook’s decision to return to the ring has been influenced by the fans who have remained loyal to him through thick and thin.

Brook has been pondering his future after two defeats and fractures to both eye sockets, both of which required surgery.

But last week, he revealed he’d opted to return, probably in February.

Sheffield’s former IBF welterweight champion did not want to go out on a defeat, the last one coming in front of an army of supporters at Bramall Lane, against Errol Spence Jr, in May.

He said: “It is very important to me that I just don’t walk away from this many fans, some of them die-hard, who have followed me all over.

“I want to give something back to them, because they give me the buzz, they really cheer me on.

“They still haven’t seen the very, very best of me and I want show that.”

Brook enjoys his food and drink, but recognises that, post Christmas, his menu will be very different.

“I like a beer but there is only so much you can drink and only so much food you can have.”

The Dore dad enjoys meeting up with family and friends and the routine of taking the kids to school.

But now he wants: “something else to get up for and get my mind occupied- the challenge of training, sparring and dieting, working at my best. Not having to think: ‘What can I do now?’”

The 31-year-old was devastated by the Spence defeat.

He says: “It burned me really bad, but time is a healer and it (the loss) makes you stronger to get back in.

“When you are no longer champion you find out a few things about yourself. You want to re-build and get better.

“I don’t feel the pressure on me now I have been beaten. I want to enjoy myself and give the fans 100 per cent.”

