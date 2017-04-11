Kell Brook v Errol Spence Jr: big undercard will help to fill Bramall Lane seats

Rival promoter Dennis Hobson thinks Kell Brook can fill Bramall Lane stadium- but he’ll need help from a big supporting cast.

Brook’s team hopes to attract around 25,000 fans for the world title defence against Errol Spence Jr on May 27.

Boxer Kell Brook throws boxing gloves to the fans at half time of the Sky Bet League One match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

“I think if they get a big enough undercard and a good chief support then I think they could do those kind of numbers” said Hobson.

“They’ll need a strong card though.

“Spence is a talent, he’s not a household name and to get the big numbers you need ‘crossover’ fighters.

“Spence hasn’t been tested yet, but he will be against Kell - it’s a defining fight for them both.

“It’ll take some doing to fill 25,000 but Eddie Hearn (promoter) will find a way even if it’s painting a few faces on a backdrop, getting a good artist in!

“They might have to move the ring into the corner of the stadium, but whatever happens I think it’ll be a great atmosphere.”

The undercard will include Manchester’s Jon Kays fighting for the Commonwealth super featherweight title against Barnsley banger Andy Townend.

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the fight scene