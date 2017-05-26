Kell Brook v Errol Spence Junior: This is going to be a battle, says Sheffield boxing hero who’s seen the challenger up close

Sheffield boxing trainer Glyn Rhodes has studied Errol Spence Jr in training at his Hillsborough gym before the American collides with Kell Brook - and believes the fight is almost too close to call.

Brook’s Ingle camp was asked to provide a Sheffield training base for the Texan-based welterweight challenger in the city and pointed him in the direction of Rhodes.

Spence went on the pads and bags at Sheffield Boxing Centre and did enough for Rhodes to weigh up his talents from ringside, in a sneak preview.

“Errol was only loosening off, as his main training is done but it was immediately clear to me that he is technically very good in every way - he has got a good jab, a good right hook and moves very well” said Rhodes. “He looked sharp as a tack.

“He’s obviously well-schooled in every department, he is favourite to win, and it looks like he punches very hard. It is a 50-50 fight, this one, and I wouldn’t want to put money on either of them. But Kell is big, strong, experienced and does things in an unorthodox way sometimes and that tips the fight his way, I think. Kell is definitely a special fighter.

“And while he has got a lot on his hands with the American I can see him winning.”

Kell Brook and Errol Spence Jnr on the pitch at Bramall Lane ahead of their bout on Saturday night

Rhodes said Team Spence had been friendly and obliging having their pictures taken with local kids and SBC boxers like Sam Sheedy and Carl Wild.

“They were great people, but obviously I wanted the Sheffield lad to win” he said.

Meanwhile, trainer Dave Coldwell said the Americans are supremely confident that their man will stop Brook.

“He’s seen as the future star of American boxing” said Coldwell, whose Dronfield fighter Lewis Taylor is on the undercafrd.

IBF World Welterweight champion Kell brook

“Spence Jr is heavy-handed and he’s a fantastic body puncher - if you look through Kell’s career, he’s been tagged underneath. Spence Jr should look to go down there.

“If there’s any way that Kell has lost something with the weight cut, he will be in deep trouble if Spence Jr gets to his body.”