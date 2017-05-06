Kell Brook welcomes George Groves inclusion to fight night in Sheffield

Kell Brook is delighted with the confirmation that he will be sharing his world title bill with George Groves.

The 29-year-old Londoner takes on Fedor Chudinov at Bramall Lane on May 27 looking to land the vacant WBA Super World super middleweight title.

It should be a big attraction on the pay Per View event.

The tough Russian opponent beat Frank Buglioni at Wembley Arena, in September 2015.

Brook, who defends his IBF welterweight belt against American Errol Spence Jr at the top of the bill at Sheffield United’s ground, said: “It is great for the card, and nice to see a southerner fighting up north.

“He has been in there will the likes of Carl Froch, ofcourse, and has a big profile. I am looking forward to seeing him.

“This is his chance at the Lane to get that world title he wants.

“I like his all-action style - he is going to bring some drama to the show” said Brook.

Froch and Groves fought out two compelling battles against each other in 2013 and 2014.

Groves has won seven out of eight fights since.

Brook said he thought the Lane event was “heading towards a sell-out.”

The undercard will include Rotherham super lightweight Atif Shafiq, coming back after a loss in January to Andreas Maier at Preston.