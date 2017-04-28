Khan’s ‘glass chin’ is target for Sheffield boxer - and this time it’s not Kell Brook!

Muheeb Fazeldin has sent a stiff jab in the direction of Amir Khan’s brother - and challenged him to a punch up.

The Sheffield-based featherweight says he would love the opportunity to end Haroon Khan’s unbeaten record.

He claims Khan has been living off his brother’s reputation - and says he would find out if Haroon has the same “glass chin” as his sibling.

Khan, 25, is returning to the ring after a three year absence and unlike his millionaire brother is having to try and secure finances via twitter.

Fazeldin, who says he is leaving Dennis Hobson’s managerial organisation for a new deal elsewhere, said: “He has tried to make his way up using his brother’s name but I start a new chapter next week and it would be great if I could fight Haroon.

“I am in full-time training and would easily handle his speed - speed can be beaten by anticipation” said the 24-year-old.

Haroon Khan

“I hope it will happen - whether it is here in England or in America, where I am a ticket seller.

“I’ll fight him wherever he wants.

“It would be great if Kell Brook got to fight Amir Khan and I could fight Haroon on the same show! I could come down bantamweight to beat him.”

Haroon fights on May 19 in Bolton.

n Meanwhile, Rotherham’s Lee Appleyard wants to rally quickly following his Commonwealth lightweight title defeat, with a re-match in his sights.

The 29-year-old lost on points to Merseyside’s Sean Dodd last Saturday, despite dominating early on. “I’ll sit down with my team and see where to go next,” Lee said. “We’ll get ourselves together and potentially push for a re-match.”

Appleyard, from Bramley, is confident he’d avenge his defeat. “It’s definitely a fight I’d win. No disrespect to Sean but he can’t punch. I was gutted with the loss and even more frustrated with not sticking to the game-plan.

“Because I hurt him in the first round it ended up hurting me because I went on the front foot trying to finish him off.”

Appleyard acknowledges his 13th professional fight was a learning curve.

“I did what I thought was best on the night but that’s experience,” said Lee.

“It’s my first 12 rounder on three weeks notice and I’m pretty sure I gave a good account of myself.

“It was a fight I should have won.”

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the fight scene