No more Mr Grumpy from Kell Brook!

Kell Brook is in the best shape of his life, both mentally and physically, says his gym-mate of 10 years, Atif Shafiq.

The Rotherham super lightweight has been training alongside Sheffield’s world champion step-by-step in the run up to Saturday’s IBF welterweight defence against Errol Spence Jr.

Asked how a 31-year-old Brook compares to the version that beat Shawn Porter for the IBF belt in 2014, he said: “I think this Kell is slightly better - and that was the best he’s ever been before any fight.

“This Kell is a lot better, mentally physically, his morale is high, he is happy all the time. Normally on fight week, fighters are grumpy especially Kell when he’s making 10 stone 7, you’d expect him to be grumpy and down. But he’s been his happy cheery self.

“So I have grown in confidence myself having seen him and seeing Spence as well.

Things could not have worked out any better in training camp, he said.

Atif Shafiq

“He’s 100% ready and I think he’s going to get the win on the night. I thought Spence was going to be a big strong welterweight a pressure fighter.

“But having seen him, with respect, I can’t see him being able to bully Kell around the ring, like they think he is going to do.

“As long as Kell is on his game I’ve no doubt Kell is going to win.”

Shafiq, who fights Hereford’s Dean Evans on the Bramall Lane undercard, said Brook’s boxing ability was “very under rated, he’s a smart slick fighter as well.

Mr Happy - that's Kell

“Being from the Ingle gym, we just see him use his strength and his straight one-two, but he is slick and smart.

“I have seen that in the sparring he has been doing, leading up to this fight and if we see some of that its going to be an exciting fight.

“I think his record is 7+0 KOs against southpaws and always looks fantastic against them so hopefully that won’t change on Saturday.”

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the fight scene