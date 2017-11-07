Oops! Clanger at home KOs Sheffield boxer

Boxing is a dangerous sport.

Participants should protect themselves at all times -and in Hassan Ahmed’s case, even when he’s at home.

Tommy Frank in action at Ponds Forge. Picture: Chris Etchells

The 25-year-old Darnall fighter had been preparing for an important contest this coming weekend - but yesterday took a tumble downstairs.

Trainer Steve Barnes said: “I received a phone call off Hassan’s wife saying he’d just fallen downstairs and an ambulance was on its way.

“He twisted his ankle so he won’t be on now - you cannot make this up!

“How can a full grown man fall downstairs? I am 62 and never been close to falling!”

Barnes cursed the fact that all the training at Lower Manor gym that had gone into preparation for the scheduled fight at North Notts Community Arena, Worksop had now been for nothing.

But the bigger blow is what the planned six-rounder against Ghana born Michael Barnor could have led to.

A fly-weight English title fight with Sheffield Boxing Centre’s Tommy Frank had been on the table, for a televised show in February, said Barnes.

Chalking up an eighth straight win against Barnor would have made that an attractive proposition, with unbeaten Frank having five wins to his credit.

Ahmed has collected six of his wins on points, his sole stoppage coming against Doncaster’s Andy Roberts six years ago.

He only boxed three times between 2012 and this year but has been more active recently and eventually fancies a title shot, said Barnes.

Meanwhile, the Worksop show goes on with a card including Dinnington light heavyweight Darren Snow, Dronfield’s Rod Smith and

Doncaster super welterweight Kyle Fox.

* Barnes’ son Steve is returning to the sport after an eight-year lay off.

The returning fighter and gym-mates Ahmed, Haroon Karim and Law Htoo all plan to run up Snowdon mountain in Wales, as a training exercise.

