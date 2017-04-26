Power-packed Kell Brook plans unhealthy reception for Errol Spence Jr in Sheffield

Kell Brook is 100% confident he can beat Errol Spence Jr - but that doesn’t stop him having respect for what is clearly a dangerous opponent.

Sheffield’s world champion described the American contender as a “very good southpaw who used long range well; he has got good hand speed power and a good boxing brain. He is talented in every department.”

But Brook has home advantage in the May 27 Bramall Lane fight and points out: “The last time he lost was in Britain in the amateurs and when he comes here he will see a very hostile crowd in my back yard. The thing is that I am more experienced and he has never faced anything like me.

“I had what it takes to become a champion and have what it takes to stay one and I have been in with some great fighters.

“He will never have felt the power I have in my shots” he told The Star.

“He faced (last two fights) an over-the-hill Leonard Bundu (age 42) and Chris Algieri who had a very low percentage KO rate (33%) and is a 10 stone fighter. Against me he is up against his hardest puncher.”

Spence, meanwhile, says WBC World super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo is providing him with just the sparring he needs.

“Brook likes to throw the one-two,” Spence told boxingscene.com. “That’s his favourite punch. That’s the punch he goes to, and the jab, too. Charlo does the same thing. He jabs first, throws the one-two, fights from the outside and likes to set you up. And Jermell likes to set traps, too. So it’s great sparring to spar somebody that thinks in the ring. He’s a taller guy, he uses his jab, he uses fundamentals, just like Brook.

“So it’s great experience whenever you can spar a world champion. You know, iron sharpens iron. “

Spence’s trainer Derrick James believes his gym-mate is faster and more defensively-minded than South Yorkshire’s IBF champion.

Matchroom poster Kell Brook v Errol Spence Jr

“Brook’s a great fighter, but I think that Jermell’s a lot better than he is” he said.

“He’s a lot bigger, stronger and faster, so I think that makes a difference.

“Brook is a great fighter; he’ll bring a lot to the table. But Jermell is a bigger, better and faster fighter than Brook.”

