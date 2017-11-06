Prestige boxing tournament heads to Sheffield

Amateur fighters hoping to represent Great Britain at the Olympics of 2020 will slug it out at the GB Championships at the EIS, Sheffield on Thursday, December 7.

The tournament, featuring 10 men’s weights and five for women, will be a stepping stone towards Tokyo.

GB Boxing has been based in Sheffield since 2008 and one member of the squad, with a strong connection to the city, who is keen to compete at the Championship is the current European Middleweight Champion, Natasha Gale, who boxes for Sheffield’s Jubilee ABC.

Gale said: “Being part of the GB Boxing squad we usually compete overseas so I am really looking forward to the opportunity of being able to box at home.”

She added: “The event being in Sheffield is great for me as it means that my family and friends will be able to come along to see me compete, which they very rarely get the chance to do.”

GB Boxing’s Performance Director, Rob McCracken, added: “This event is a great opportunity for the GB Boxing coaches and me to see some of the talent we have coming through and assess the boxers in an intense, competitive situation.

“We are only in the first year of the Tokyo Olympic cycle so there is still a lot of opportunity for boxers to force their way into the GB Boxing squad and then into contention for the 2020 Olympics.

“Several of the boxers that competed at the last Olympics did not join our squad until half way through the Rio cycle, so the door is always open to boxers that can show they have what it takes to succeed at the elite level.”

