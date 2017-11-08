Respect for Sheffield boxer from rival - no trash talk here

Joss Paul has complimented the career of ‘derby’ opponent Carl Wild, whom he faces in a Central Area cruiserweight title fight on December 13.

In a sport famous for of trash-talk, the Eckington fighter said the boxing binman Wild: “Knows his way around the ring, he has got a good engine on him...he is going to come and want it.”

Paul said the experienced nature of Wild’s career ensured he “prepares harder, it makes me want it more.”

The Clinton Woods trained boxer, who has eight wins over three years in the pro ring, said it was time he stepped up to Central Area level.

The belt was very important to him: “It is what I have been training for and fighting for. I am looking forward to a good scrap.”

Wild has traditionally campaigned at light heavyweight and Paul said: “He will not be trying to cut weight - I will be - which may or may not have an affect on it.”

Joss Paul 'sparring' with Steeler Zack Fitzgerald

The fight, which takes place at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel, Norton, Sheffield, was made soon after Wild called out Paul on a Star website video.

It is on a Carl Greaves promotion.