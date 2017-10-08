Revenge is on Rotherham boxer’s mind

Lee Appleyard faces the possibility of a keenly-sought-after rematch with Sean Dodd, providing he gets through his English lightweight title defence successfully.

Appleyard, from Bramley, Rotherham, will defend his belt against Birmingham’s Marcus Ffrench on November 25 at Doncaster Dome, the same venue where he was crowned English champion in July.

If successful, he has a clear plan of what’s next – a rematch with Merseysider Sean Dodd, who successfully defended his Commonwealth lightweight title last month.

Dodd won by unanimous decision when the pair met for the belt in April, despite Appleyard dominating early on. “I’d like to rematch Dodd and that gets rid of the loss as well. It’s a fight I know 110 per cent that I’d win” said Appleyard.

He is back in training for November’s bout, having taken eight weeks off over summer to spend time with his family and recover from a shoulder injury.

The 29-year-old admits he doesn’t know too much about his upcoming opponent. However, the fact the challenger fought unsuccessfully for the same belt last year should make the occasion more interesting as he looks to go one better this time.

“He boxed my mate Robbie Barrett for the English title last year. Other than that, the only thing I’ve seen of him was when he boxed Michael Rooney, which he won with a KO in the first round, but I think he caught the kid cold,” said Lee.

“I know he’s small. The key to this fight will be to keep it long and box him. He isn’t going to beat me by boxing at 5ft 4, he’s got to get at me. He’s small and stocky so he’s going to try and fight. I don’t believe he’s been with any big punchers before, so we’ll just see what happens.”