Sam Sheedy wins Commonwealth title

Sam Sheedy is the new Commonwealth middleweight champion after a unanimous points win in a gruelling contest with tough Nigerian challenger Abolaji Rasheed.

Following two disputed losses in English and British title fights in the last two years, the Sheffield southpaw has finally landed a major belt.

Sam Sheedy lands a right hand against Abolaji Rasheed. Picture: Dean Atkins

Sheedy, who celebrates his 29th birthday on Tuesday, says he is now on the road towards a crack at a world crown.

His opponent was a harder nut to crack then most people expected.

After a slow, defensive start, Rasheed took the fight to Sheedy.

The South Yorkshireman was at his best when he boxed at range.

But there were times when he could not help but get involved in an all-out war, and suffered a nasty wound under his left eye.

But he did enough to merit 117-112, 116-113 and 116-113 wins on the judge’s cards.