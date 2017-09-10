Sheffield boxer ends long wait for a win

Liam Wright is a patient man.

The Sheffield super welterweight has had to wait since November 2015 for his first win in a professional boxing ring.

After 15 consecutive points defeats, the 32-year-old Wright finally has something to celebrate.

On Saturday night, he beat Joshua Cherry, a debutant, at Braunstone Leisure Centre, Leicester.

Now he hopes to go on a roll - he faces Jordan McLoughlin at North Notts Community Arena, Worksop on Sunday.

Meanwhile Sheffield heavyweight David Howe is back in action, later this week.

He takes on home fighter Jay McFarlane at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Glasgow, on Friday.

Howe.

The 6ft 8ins Sheffielder, trained by Ryan Rhodes, has lost five out of his last seven bouts so will be wanting to make a statement.

n Sheffield/Rotherham boxer Sam O’maison’s plans are up in the air.

Trainer Rhodes said: “It looks like the new English champion is going to vacate the title so Sam will have to fight someone else.”

O’maison (W14 L2) suffered a TKO stoppage to Spaniard Luca Giacon in Malaga in August and is keen to get back in the ring.