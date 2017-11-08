Sheffield boxer heads to York Hall on his climb towards titles

Sheffield boxer Muheeb Fazeldin adds another illustrious venue to his CV on Friday.

The 24-year-old fights at York Hall, Bethnal Green, in a four rounder against an unnamed super lightweight opponent.

Unbeaten Fazeldin has boxed twice in Detroit, USA, as well as London and Manchester.

After campaigning just twice in 12 months, he will be looking to live up to his “Flashy” nickname.

Fazeldin says he is the “future of boxing” and plans to entertain the fans. “It will be good to add that venue on my CV” he said. He said there were no negative people around him. The most important thing was the company a boxer keeps, he told BWTM Sports Channel.

The Yemen-born fighter (W10, L0 D1) says he is in “the best shape ever mentally and physically.

“My goal is to become a world champ - I’ll do whatever it takes.”

He wants to be fighting for titles in the New Year adding: “the lovers and the haters are going to be in for a treat.”

