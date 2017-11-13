Sheffield boxer predicts he will make a big impact in the New Year

Muheeb Fazeldin promises 2018 will be a “banger” of a year - and on his last performance, it’s difficult to argue theh point.

On Friday night, at York Hall, Bethnal Green, he stopped Harvey Hemsley in round one after two minutes and 50 seconds.

Fighting at super featherweight, as the Pitsmoor man works his way down back to super bantamweight, Fazeldin had just too much power and precision for an opponent who has lost 38 times

Fazwldin said: “Nothing is easy (in boxing) but I made it look easy because we put all that hard work in the gym so come fight night, we just enjoy it.

“I am looking to improve on everything am always learning.”

He said he and his team were working on a plan for the New Year: “A I can say now is you all are in for a treat. 2018 will be a banger.”

Kyle Fox v William Warburton. Picture by Andy Garner

He said fighting at York Hall: “was great - I would like to fight there again to be honest, I like it there. But next time I hope the ring is a bit bigger!”

Meanwhile, Hatfield, Doncaster boxer Kyle Fox recorded his fourth professional win, on a show at North Notts Community Centre at Worksop on Saturday. He outpointed William Warburton over four rounds.

Dronfield’s Rod Smith was an absentee from the event.