Sheffield boxer reveals the lessons learned after pain in Spain

Sam O’maison - preparing for an English title shot by the end of the year - admits he has learned a lesson after being beaten by a big puncher in Spain in his last match.

The 26-year-old light welterweight was stopped by home fighter Luca Giacon in Malaga of August 5 in an IBF International Super Lightweight title showdown.

Giacon who had a W 29 L 1 record and had KO’d 25 of his opponents, put the Sheffield fighter on the deck in the sixth round.

And it was all part of the Sheffielder’s education.

“That fight told me that I can’t jump up in class against an opponent and expect them to be like those I have beaten before” said O’maison.

“I was too confident and too wild - and when I thought I had him I should have picked my shots properly.

“But I went to his country and was beating him until that point, I even knocked him out of the ring at one point, it showed me I can handle the pressure - and there was a lot of that over there.

“There were problems over our hotel, the weighing machine wouldn’t seem to work properly when he came in overweight, we kept being messed about over what time the ring-walk started, and some of the three minute rounds were only two and a half or just over!

“Yes, I felt a shot from him in the first round but I was outboxing him for six rounds until he managed to catch me. I went down and could feel my right leg dragging when I staggered over to a neutral corner.

“I had been doing everything right until that point but in the blink of an eye he had lined me up and boom!

“I know it was a loss on my record but it was great experience and made me mentally tougher.”

Tomorrow O’maison goes to Jon O’Brien’s gym (Lanzarote) for hot weather training, he’ll return and then start a camp before an English championship fight in late October or early November.

O’maison has been told champion Akeem Ennis Brown will the English belt vacate rather than face him, so he doesn’t know who, when or where he will fight for the title.

“I am the mandatory for this, Brown’s camp didn’t want him to fight me after his unexpected win over Glenn Foot, so we’ll see who we get.”

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the fight scene