Sheffield boxing: ‘Birley Bomber’ Adam Etches quits boxing aged 26

Adam Etches is likely to quit boxing - the latest in a high profile line of Sheffield fighters pondering their futures in the sport.

The Sheffield middleweight says his days in the ring are almost certainly over because he feels he will not reach his lifelong dream of being a world champion.

His remarks come with former world champion Kell Brook only just starting to indicate he might return to the sport, after months away.

And Liam Cameron has vowed he will quit if he loses to Sam Sheedy.

Meanwhile, former Beighton boxer John Kays says he “honestly doesn’t miss boxing” after hanging up the gloves, after appearing against Barnsley’s Andy Townend on the Brook v Errol Spence Jr undercard in May.

Etches, at just 26, seems to have lost his hunger for boxing - and re-discovered his love for food.

Adam Etches and Sergey Khomitsky ahead of their title fight. Picture: Andrew Roe

“You can never say never, but it looks like I’m retiring” he said.

“Mu ultimate goal was always to be a world champion but being realistic I don’t think I’m going to be one, after my last loss (John Ryder), the time I have had off (one fight since March 2016) and the weight I’ve put on...I’d probably be big enough to fight Anthony Joshua soon” he quipped.

“I have had so many injuries and set-backs. I didn’t enjoy training - I only got fit to fight. Now as long as I can get upstairs, I’m not bothered!”

The ‘Birley Bomber’ said he was “too competitive to settle for small fights and small shows, and fighting for British or European titles wouldn’t satisfy me.”

Adam Etches, bruised after John Ryder defeat

Etches (W20 L2) now wants to channel his energy into a gym, somewhere in Sheffield, but not in his home area of Dronfield, despite the recent closure of the S18 organisation.

“I’m looking to go somewhere like Gleadless, where I can train kids.

“I might not have had what it takes to be a world champion, but I do know what it takes - and I want to pass it on to somebody else.”

Etches was dismissive of the Commonwealth middleweight title fight of Sam Sheedy v Liam Cameron, set for Ponds Forge on October 13.

“It is a bit of a donkey derby” he said.

“If you put me on the spot I’d edge towards Sheedy winning, but Liam says he’s in the best shape of his life, so we’ll see.”

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the fight scene