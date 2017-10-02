Sheffield boxing derby: Liam will hang up his gloves if he loses

It’s win or bust for Liam Cameron.

He insists he will quit boxing at the age of 26, if he loses to Sam Sheedy, the current owner of the Commonwealth middleweight title.

Sparring partner Damon Jones and Liam Cameron, right

Boxers often say things like this before a fight - and then frequently take it back.

But Cameron believes he is on a different level to Sheedy, whom he meets in their Sheffield title derby duel on October 13.

Cameron has poured scorn over how Sheedy (W18 L2) won the title, beating a limited, but game Abolaji Rasheed at Bramall Lane in April.

Sheedy’s first defence is against Cameron at Ponds Forge, when he can expect a more testing challenge.

Cameron said: “I can’t disrespect Rasheed but you have got to give a round of applause to (promoters) Dennis and AJ Hobson because, Oh my God, how did he get on the Commonwealth contender list?”

Cameron (W19 L5) said the Nigerian arrived in the UK surprisingly under-weight.

He said he’d weighed in at 10 stone 2 lbs initially. They boosted him up but he still couldn’t make 11 stone 6lbs.”

And for an overseas boxer who had a won eight lost two record, “He gave Sam Sheedy absolute hell.”

Cameron said Sheedy has not had the quality of opponent and life-experiences that he had.

“Would Sam Sheedy have gone to Australia? I doubt it. Would he have beaten Zack Dunn? I doubt it” he said.

“Sam Sheedy isn’t going to be best I have ever faced but I am going to be the best Sam Sheedy has ever faced.

“And this is the new model, Liam Cameron 2.5!”

The Manor Park former ABA champ said he knew he would be able to be relentless for 12 rounds.

He had been too laid back in the past, but needed pressure and again affirmed that he would retire from boxing if he loses.”

He said there would be “no future” if he wasn’t capable of beating the Pitsmoor champion.

*Barnsley’s Ben Wager (W12 L9 D1) will win his first pro title if he beats York’s Danny Holmes (W5 L0) for the vacant Central Area lightweight title on Friday at the Metrodome. Holmes has never faced a winning rival.