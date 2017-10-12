Sheffield boxing derby: Too close to call says Dennis Hobson

Promoter Dennis Hobson says Liam Cameron’s superior sparring and new standard of fitness and resolve has “closed the gap” on opponent Sam Sheedy.

Hobson initially said that Sheedy, as Commonwealth middleweight champion, was a slight favourite to defend it successfully at Ponds Forge on Friday.

Sam Sheedy and Liam Cameron ahead of their fight.

“Liam is in the best shape of his life I’ve never seen him as determined mentally. I know he’s not a man of many words but if he is ever that kid is going to win a major title it’s tomorrow night.

“The problem is that he has a talented kid in front of him, Sam Sheedy.”

Hobson said Cameron had let himself down in the past in big fights. He has just switched off and gone through the motions. The kid’s had talent and not used it.”

But now the promoter feels Cameron’s sparring has been even better than Sheedy’s.

“I’m a gambler, but it’s too close to call” he said.

Sheedy has sold the most tickets, but the show has yet to sell-out, said Hobson, who picked Danny Toombs out as one to watch on the undercard.