Sheffield boxing: Gill’s no lightweight when it comes to punch power!

Jordan Gill is confident that the future will bring him titles after an explosive three-knock-down return to the ring.

He took just two rounds on a Doncaster Dome show to dispense with lightweight Jordan Ellison, from Sunderland.

Gill had been out of the sport since March last year.

But after sending Ellison to the canvas he posted on social media: “I beat a decent opponent by second round TKO with three knock-downs. Felt great to be back after so long. I’ll be back, October 14, in Norwich, building momentum towards a title shot.” His performance took the Wincobank fighter to 17 straight wins.

“People thought this would be a stiff test for Jordan after 18 months out, but he was so dedicated and focused he got the job done in no time” said trainer Dave Coldwell.

“After dropping him twice in the first round, I told him to take his time and pick his shots, and he did exactly that.

“There was a lot of pressure on him, but he wants it bad. “We hope to be heading for titles next year.”

Coldwell said Doncaster’s boxing twins Jamie and Gavin McDonnell were back in the gym training hard for their next dates.

Meanwhile, The Dome will be the venue for another show, on November 25, when Barnsley’s Andrew Townend (W19 L4) takes on super lightweight Peter Cope (W15 L4) of Hartlepool.

At lightweight Lee Appleyard will defend his English title against Marcus French.

And Maxi Hughes will be back defending his new central area title, says promoter Stefy Bull.

n David Howe (W13 L6) hopes to put a poor run of results behind him, on Saturday. Sheffield’s 6ft 8ins heavyweight takes Jonay McFarlane in his native Glasgow.

Howe beat McFarlane in April, but the win was in a sequence of eight bouts in which Howe lost five.

The South Yorkshireman was stopped by Daniel Dubois in July, the fifth time he has been KO’d.

