Sheffield boxing: Kell Brook backs city boxer to climb ratings

Kell Brook says the time is right for fellow Sheffield boxer Liam Cameron to make his mark.

Cameron was an impressive winner of the Commonwealth middleweight title, overwhelming holder Sam Sheedy, recently and former world champion Brook liked what he saw.

Joss Paul in action at Ponds Forge on Friday October 13th 2017. Picture: Chris Etchells

“There was a lot of big drama in that one” said Brook, who is plotting his own return to the top flight, in the New Year.

“Liam has had his ups and downs but he took the title in style. Look at the size of him!” he said.

“He is going to have to come out now and make a real name for himself.

“He reminded me a bit of Clinton Woods on that night, so let’s see where Liam can go now.”

Woods, another former world champion, used to train Cameron.

And he too hopes the 6ft tall Manor Park boxer can now step up to the plate.

“When I had him, I tried to get him to box like me” recalled Woods.

“He is big for the weight but he was lazy with me, I wanted him to box at a higher pace.

“I knew the Sheedy fight was his big chance and he knew that too, and did well. The laziness had gone.

“I’ve said from the beginning he is a talented kid but he will have to be a bit more cute when he fights people who can punch - at the minute he doesn’t move his head enough.”

Woods-trained cruiserweight Joss Paul will be fighting in another derby soon, he takes on Sheffield Boxing centre’s Carl Wild, 31, at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel, Norton, on December 13.

Paul, 27, from Eckington, is unbeaten with eight wins (three Kos) against a veteran with 15 wins 27 losses and five draws.

At stake is the central area title.

Wild has lost all but one of his last ten fights, but Woods said: “I have told Joss not to look at Carl’s record, this will be his toughest fight so far. Joss has had some very ordinary opponents to be honest.

“Carl is a good kid and will be up for it, but personally I think that Joss will be too young and too strong for him.

“It will be a first title for Joss and it is a prestigious one, a proper one, and it will mean a lot to him.”

