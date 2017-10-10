Sheffield boxing legend Clinton Woods: warts and all

Clinton Woods is making news again, eight years after the boy-boxer turned world champion retired from the sport.

Woods, now 45, is the subject of a “fast-paced and searingly honest autobiography” called Into the Woods, ( Pitch Publishing, £18.99.)

The Ridgeway family man, now a gym owner, will discuss the book and his life at an ‘Off the Shelf’ event at Pennine Theatre, Owen Building, Sheffield Hallam University on Thursday (7pm.)

Organisers say he will discuss his ‘colourful exploits’ - warts and all.

He will be joined by writer Mark Turley and boxing fan Vanessa Toulmin.

Entrance fee: £8.

Woods at his gym

