Sheffield boxing: Mixed night for Adam Etches and Kid Galahad

Adam Etches has to go back to the drawing board after losing to John Ryder over 12-tightly contested and at times gruelling rounds at London’s Olympia.

Etches, who turned 26 last month, had boxed only once since Summer 2015 and battled on despite an eye injury before losing to a unanimous decision.

Southpaw Ryder, age 28, whose only stoppage came via Nick Blackwell in the same year did the cleaner work.

The contest had been promoted as a ‘cross roads fight’ for both and Etches must now reassess after his second career defeat.

Ryder, from Islington, seemed to handle Etches’ undoubted power - and occasional switch to southpaw - efficiently.

Trainer Dom Ingle had been imploring him to go for the body and stop over-reaching at the end of round four but he in the period to follow he walked into several big shots and his eye started swelling up.

Ingle team around Kid Galahad

Ingle stated the obvious: “He’s hit you with everything” as he tried to make his man re-group. And the ‘Birley Bomber’ responded behind his jab. Round 10 was a Ryder success though- blood streaming down Etches face - and it was no surprise to see the IBF International super middleweight title go to the Londoner.

n Kid Galahad (Abdul Barry Awad) pronounced himself “sick and tired” of fighting inadequate opponents after stopping Nicaraguan Leonel Hernandez, a last minute replacement for former world champion Joseph Agbeko, absent through illness.

Hernandez’s right eye was closing at the third break and was retired by his corner. He’d offered little against a fast-tempo, varied onslaught. It wasn’t exactly Box Office - but it was hardly the Wincobank warrior’s fault.

Pound for pound great Andre Ward complimented Galahad for “responding like a champion” to the late change.

n Credit goes to Doncaster ref Howard Foster, who stepped in at the right time to stop Chris Eubank Jr’s sustained attack on Renold Quinlan at the top of the bill.